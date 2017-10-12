Trump has “lit the wick of war,” North Korean official says

President Trump has “lit the wick of war,” North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong0-ho says.

Trump’s statement to the United Nations, in which he referred to Kim Jung-un as “rocket man,” was “insane” and “belligerent,” Ri told Russian state news agency TASS on Wednesday.

North Korea’s “strategic forces, possessing inexhaustible strength not yet known to anyone, will not let America, an aggressor state, go unpunished,” Ri continued. He also boasted that his nation has almost achieved a “balance of force” with the U.S.





“We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words,” Ri said. He claimed that in “the current atmosphere,” there is no possible way that negotiations can be held.