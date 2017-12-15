A hawk-eyed viewer spotted a photograph of North Korea’s former leader taking a look at atomic bombs in a video, and it’s disconcerting.





The never-before-seen picture was visible in footage of a weapons conference in the despotic nation, where North Korea’s current dictator Kim Jong-un was leading arms and ammunition leaders on a tour, reported BBC.

RELATED: Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Chinese Twitter user @stoa1984 first spied the photograph, asking, “Is this an A-bomb or [something]?”

United States arms control expert Jeffrey Lewis replied with his own inquiry saying, “This is the photo we’re all ogling.”

and is that a A-bomb or sth? pic.twitter.com/UbuLGwAmZg — xutianran (@stoa1984) December 12, 2017

In the photograph, Kim Jong-il appears to be inspecting a large globe, that experts — although wary of confirming — say bears a resemblance to a recent image of Kim Jong-un inspecting a hydrogen bomb.

Although the image was likely taken between 2006 and 2009 when the country began its first missile testing, the eery photograph serves as a reminder of the pervasive conflict between the U.S. and North Korea over nuclear threats.

North Korea recently issued yet another threat, warning the United States that continuing joint military operations with South Korea “nuclear war [may break out] at any moment,” Sky News reported in early December.

The embattled country began testing intercontinental ballistic missiles this year that it claimed could reach “anywhere in the world,” according to CNN. This year’s tests have raised concerns that the missiles along with hydrogen bombs could reach Washington, D.C. and beyond.

RELATED: President Trump escalates aggression and threats against Kim Jong Un in early morning tweet

The New York Post quoted physicist David Wright, who estimated that the missile could have traveled 8,100 miles and would have “more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C.” “Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C., and in fact any part of the continental United States,” he said, though the U.S. Department of Defense said the missile could not threaten the U.S., its territories or its allies.

In addition to the threats on a national scale, President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have traded personal threats and barbs for months. With Jong-un referring to Trump as “deranged,” a “dotard” and sentenced him to “death by the Korean people.”

Trump has replied, calling the dictator — whom he refers to as “Rocket Man” — a “madman.”

According to President Trump, the era of “being nice” has ended.