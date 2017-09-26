Neighbor is charged after the brutal murder of a 12-year-old girl

Police say a neighbor has been arrested in the August strangulation death of a 12-year-old Tennessee girl.

Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron says 45-year-old Roy D. Coons was arrested Monday after a Davidson County grand jury indicted him on two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.

Aaron says Coons lived two doors away from Yhoana Arteaga.

Her body was found inside her family’s mobile home in Goodlettsville slightly over an hour after she told her mother by text message that someone was knocking at the door. There were no signs of forced entry.





Coons was being held at the Hill Detention Center in Nashville. Jail records didn’t indicate whether Coons has an attorney.