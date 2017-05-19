New Beginnings | Police academy cadet LeDarrion Poole hopes to make a difference in his community

LeDarrion Poole has wanted to be a police officer since age 10. After the birth of his child, he decided it was time to make that dream come true and leave his impact on the community.

“After I had my first son, I went in his room and looked in his crib, and I was like, ‘What type of world do I want to make for him growing up?’ And I think that kind of pushed me to make that decision,” he said.

Poole is a cadet at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. He must complete an 11-week training course to join the City of Woodstock’s police department.





“I see [police officers] walking down the street, and I believe there’s an air about them,” he said. “They know that they’re out here making a difference and doing the right thing.”

This year, Poole hopes to graduate from the academy and officially begin his work as a police officer.

“I don’t really know what the future holds,” he said. “I assume there’s going to be some good days and some bad days, but at the end of the day right now, I’m just here to learn as much as I can.”

And once he’s in uniform, Poole plans “to make a difference. I think that’s the whole point, is to be able to make sure that every citizen of the United States of America, their constitutional rights are upheld. And I think that’s my purpose in this world.”

Rare will follow and give updates on LeDarrion’s progress as he makes his way through the academy and becomes an officer with the Woodstock Police Department.