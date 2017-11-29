Following Matt Lauer’s firing from NBC over a sexual misconduct allegation, a new bombshell report exposed the extent to which the former “TODAY” host’s inappropriate workplace behavior allegedly went.





According to multiple current and former staffers who spoke with Variety throughout a two-month investigation into Lauer, he once allegedly gave a colleague a sex toy as a present and included an explicit note with it that outlined in mortifying detail how he wanted to use it on her. On another occasion, he allegedly invited a different female employee into his office, where he then showed his penis to her and subsequently reprimanded her for declining to engage in a sexual act. Additionally, he also supposedly had a fondness for playing a game called “f**k, marry, or kill,” in which he would identify which of his female co-hosts he’d most like to sleep with.

Although married, Lauer was reportedly fixated on women and their bodies, known for making lewd comments both in person and over text messaging and even once making a suggestive reference to a colleague’s performance in bed in comparison to how she was able to complete her job.

RELATED: The first details of Matt Lauer allegations have leaked out, and they involve an incident at the Olympics

“There were a lot of consensual relationships, but that’s still a problem because of the power he held,” a former producer who knew first-hand of these encounters said. “He couldn’t sleep around town with celebrities or on the road with random people, because he’s Matt Lauer and he’s married. So he’d have to do it within his stable, where he exerted power, and he knew people wouldn’t ever complain.”

Paranoid by reporters, the report also claimed that Lauer added a button to the bottom of his desk in his secluded office, which allowed him to lock his office door without getting up. With the assurance of privacy, he would then welcome female employees in and sexually harass them, knowing no one could walk in on them.

On Wednesday, NBC announced Lauer’s firing from “TODAY” after an employee met with the network on Monday night to accuse him inappropriate sexual conduct during the Sochi Olympics. However, several of his alleged victims said they previously notified the network of his behavior, but that their complaints were ignored due to Lauer’s success and high ratings. One anchor was even accused of joking and gossiping about the rumors she had heard.

“Management sucks there,” said a former reporter in regard to executives who previously worked at the show. “They protected the s**t out of Matt Lauer.”

RELATED: It took Matt Lauer getting fired for people to admit they knew “evil, frightening stuff” was happening