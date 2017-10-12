New developments in the case of a dead newborn raise even more questions about her father

A man charged with the murder in the death of his newborn daughter planned the crime and the cover-up, investigators said.

Chris McNabb was served warrants Wednesday while he was sitting in the Newton County Jail in Covington, Ga., on different charges.

Detectives allege that not only did McNabb kill his 2-week-old, who disappeared on Saturday, but also that he planned her murder and the effort to hide her body in a duffel bag in the woods.

RELATED: Missing baby found dead in a duffel bag, and one family member is a person of interest





Police said that the suspect, Chris McNabb, was not just a dad who snapped.

“It’s just so heart-rending to have a little 15-day-old baby, a little helpless baby, and something bad has happened to them,” said Capt. Keith Crum.

It’s a sharp turn of events from Saturday, when McNabb spoke to WSB-TV. He was passionate about finding the infant while crews searched for baby Caliyah.

“I want my kid, man!” McNabb screamed.

But then McNabb ran, police said, and a day later, as investigators searched the woods off Hamilton Mill Road, police said, he was caught in a car wash about half a mile away. He was arrested for a probation violation.

RELATED: Man abused a baby girl and offered a terrible excuse for her injuries, police say

Authorities confirmed McNabb is the only person suspected in the murder.

“It’s possible that more charges will be coming, but we don’t have any other suspects at this point,” Crum said.

While memorials mark baby Caliyah’s home and the place of her death, there’s been no talk of a motive for her killing.

“I won’t even speculate on that,” Crum said. “The District Attorney can make those assertions during the hearings, but as far as the sheriff is concerned, it’s not one of the elements of a crime.”