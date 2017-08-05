New Mexico woman shares photo of Maxine Waters next to an orangutan with a wig and says “Sorry if you’re offended”

SANTA FE, N.M. — A community organizer in New Mexico has come under fire after sending a critic a Facebook message that likened an African-American member of Congress to an ape.

Gloria Mendoza, a longtime community activist and organizer in Santa Fe, sent an adversary a Facebook message that included the image of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California next to an image of an orangutan wearing a wig.

Valerie Kennedy, the message’s recipient, shared the post with The New Mexican. You can see the photo Mendoza shared there.





Kennedy replied to Mendoza, saying, “Your racism is duly noted.”

When reached for comment, Mendoza told The New Mexican that the post was a joke and that she didn’t think the post was racist. When asked if she would apologize to Kennedy, Mendoza offered, “Sorry if you’re offended by it.”

While many in the community were offended by the post, a few people came to Mendoza’s defense.

Jim Williamson, a City Council candidate, told The New Mexican, “Gloria Mendoza’s free speech is guaranteed in our Constitution. She has her style, just as we all do. I am not one to criticize.” He went on to say, “There’s no way that Gloria’s racist.”