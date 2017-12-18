Menu
Track and Sarah Palin Read this Next

We now know why Sarah Palin‘s son was hauled away from his parents' house in handcuffs
Advertisement

CNN has obtained a short audio exchange between the engineer of the Amtrak train that crashed Monday morning and a dispatcher.


RELATED: Early images of the major Amtrak derailment in Washington this morning do not look good

The train went off the rails at a bridge over highway I-5 near Dupont, Washington. At the time of the wreck, 70 to 75 people were aboard the train, according to the Pierce County Sheriff. There are several confirmed fatalities so far; that number could rise.

While the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, there is no cause for the derailment at this time. Audio first released by CNN captures the chaos of the accident, which seems to have happened so fast that not even the train crew was prepared.

Here’s part of the emergency radio transmissions between the two:

Crew of the train: ‘Amtrak 501 emergency, emergency, emergency… we are on the ground (inaudible) We are on the bridge (inaudible) …on the freeway.’

‘We need EMS ASAP. Looks like they are already starting to show up.

Dispatcher: ‘Hey guys what happened?’

Crew of the train: ‘We were coming round the corner to take the bridge on the I5 and right there on the Nissqually we were on the ground.’

Dispatcher: ‘Are you… is everybody okay?’

Crew of the train: ‘I am still figuring that out… we’ve got cars everywhere and down onto the highway.’

The National Content Desk contributed to this report.

New radio recordings from the fatal train wreck in Washington have been released – they’re hard to listen to Twitter/@PierceSheriff
Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy
Rare News

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

,
A Colorado mom of 2 has gone missing — police found her car abandoned and her home ransacked
Across the U.S.A.

A Colorado mom of 2 has gone missing — police found her car abandoned and her home ransacked

,
Police are digging for evidence that may solve an Oklahoma girl’s disappearance 20 years ago
Across the U.S.A.

Police are digging for evidence that may solve an Oklahoma girl’s disappearance 20 years ago

,
A Florida attorney allegedly visited female inmates to offer his services — sexual services
Across the U.S.A.

A Florida attorney allegedly visited female inmates to offer his services — sexual services

,
President Donald Trump is about to formally accuse North Korea of a devastating global attack
National security

President Donald Trump is about to formally accuse North Korea of a devastating global attack

,
Advertisement