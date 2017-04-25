Newt Gingrich declares to Sean Hannity that the “fascist left” is at war with Fox News

With Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly ousted from Fox News due to allegations of sexual harassment and the network reportedly looking at more legal troubles, Newt Gingrich told Sean Hannity on Monday night that there is a war going on against the conservative-leaning news network.

Hannity, accused by former Fox News guest Debbie Schlussel of once putting her in an unsavory position at a hotel in Detroit that ultimately ended her role as a contributor on his program, opened his show with a monologue about what he calls “liberal fascism.”





He said there is “a well-orchestrated effort by the intolerant left in this country that is designed to silence every conservative voice and by any means necessary.”

Hannity continued: “I can no longer let the left’s slander against me slide. If there’s any person, any group, any organization, any media outlet that slanders, lies about me, besmirches me, my character, I’m going to be calling them out. Because at this point, enough is enough.”

He suggested anyone who publicly supported President Trump is a “target,” and said that “there is a real threat to freedom of expression.”

