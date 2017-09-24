NFL coach goes all in against President Trump: “there’s no longer a place to sit silently”

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has taken a clear stance on President Donald Trump’s “son of a b***h” comments, Trump’s subsequent calls for NFL owners to fire players who protest during the national anthem and his calls for fans to boycott the NFL until things change.

Carroll, who coached the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2014, released a statement Saturday night.

“We can no longer remain silent. I will stand with our players,” Carroll said.





As KIRO7 reported, Seahawks players Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett, among others, were vocally on the same page as their coach.

Trump said Sunday that the only way the NFL will change what’s happening during the national anthem is if fans stop consuming the product.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017