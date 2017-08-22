NFL players’ national anthem protests go wide for Monday’s prime time game

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Twelve members of the Browns knelt in protest during the national anthem before Monday night’s NFL preseason game between Cleveland and the New York Giants, the Plain Dealer and ESPN reported. Among them was the first white NFL player to participate in the protests.
Taking a knee were tight end Seth DeValve; running backs Duke Johnson Jr. and Terrence Magee; safeties Jabrill Peppers and Calvin Pryor; cornerback Jamar Taylor; wide receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis; linebackers Chris Kirksey and Jamie Collins; and running backs Isaiah Crowell and Brandon Wilds, according to ESPN.
DeValve was the first white player to kneel during the national anthem, CBS Sports reported.
“We wanted to draw attention to the fact that there’s things in this country that still need to change, and I myself will be raising children that don’t look like me,” DeValve, whose wife is African-American, told reporters in the locker room, “and I want to do my part as well to do everything I can to raise them in a better environment than we have right now. So I wanted to take the opportunity with my teammates, during the anthem, to pray for our country and also to draw attention to the fact that we have work to do.”
Standing with the group were punter Britton Colquitt, who had one hand on his heart and the other on an kneeling teammate’s shoulder; cornerback Jason McCourty; quarterback DeShone Kizer; defensive tackle Trevon Coley; and offensive tackle Shon Coleman, the Plain Dealer reported.
RELATED: With Colin Kaepernick out of a job, another NFL star sits during the national anthem and claims it wasn’t a protest
The Browns improved to 2-0 in the preseason with a 10-6 victory in the nationally televised game.
“As an organization, we have a profound respect for our country’s national anthem, flag and the servicemen and servicewomen in the United States and abroad,” a Browns spokesman said in a statement at halftime. “We feel it’s important for our team to join in this great tradition and special moment of recognition, at the same time we also respect the great liberties afforded by our country, including the freedom of personal expression.”
NFL players have continued the national anthem protests made prominent last season by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was with the San Francisco 49ers and knelt during the anthem’s performance before games. Kapernick’s protest seem to have cost him a spot in the NFL, as the free agent quarterback was not picked up by another team after departing the San Francisco 49ers.
Last week, Browns coach Hue Jackson defended his players’ rights to make a statement, provided it was peaceful and he had advance notice, ESPN reported.