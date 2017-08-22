NFL players’ national anthem protests go wide for Monday’s prime time game

Taking a knee were tight end Seth DeValve; running backs Duke Johnson Jr. and Terrence Magee; safeties Jabrill Peppers and Calvin Pryor; cornerback Jamar Taylor; wide receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis; linebackers Chris Kirksey and Jamie Collins; and running backs Isaiah Crowell and Brandon Wilds, according to ESPN.

DeValve was the first white player to kneel during the national anthem, CBS Sports reported.

“We wanted to draw attention to the fact that there’s things in this country that still need to change, and I myself will be raising children that don’t look like me,” DeValve, whose wife is African-American, told reporters in the locker room, “and I want to do my part as well to do everything I can to raise them in a better environment than we have right now. So I wanted to take the opportunity with my teammates, during the anthem, to pray for our country and also to draw attention to the fact that we have work to do.”