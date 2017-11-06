No-nonsense former mayor delivered an amazing beatdown on a burglar he’ll never forget

Amazing video of the former mayor of Jackson, Miss., who is now a pastor, is making headlines for delivering a beatdown on a burglar with a paddle.

Tony Yarber said last Tuesday that he didn’t hesitate the Sunday prior to teach 22-year-old Juwuan Bibbs a lesson and video evidence confirmed this.

Yarber can be seen in the video filmed by his daughter above spanking Bibbs with a fraternity paddle after catching Bibbs red-handed attempting to break into his truck. Yarber was on his way to church on Sunday.





“When you break in people’s stuff, it’s because somebody ain’t whooped your tail!” the no-nonsense truck owner yelled.

While a second suspect got away, Bibbs clearly wasn’t so lucky, as Yarber has 30 years of martial arts experience.

Bibbs thought his life was in danger and mentioned that he had a young child, Fox News reported. Police also found a gun they believe belonged to Bibbs.

“If he was going to go to jail for a day and get out, I wanted him to remember why he went,” Yarber would say.

The former elementary school principal said his wife called police a second time, saying they should hurry because Yarber might injure Bibbs.

Several years ago, the former mayor fought off two men who tried to break into his house. When police arrived this time, Yarber said the first officer told Bibbs, “Wrong house, homeboy.”

Yarber’s daughter, Carmen Neal Yarber, caught the tail end of the confrontation on video. Asked whether she had ever been spanked by her dad, she said: “I received whoopins, but not with that paddle.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.