North Korea claims the U.S. tried and failed to take out Kim Jong-un in a typical statement

The North Korean government, once again, speaking through the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has issued a wild statement in which the U.S. was said to be both “the main culprit behind terrorism” and a “chameleon” that tried and failed to take out Kim Jong-un last May.

RELATED: Russia issues an alarming warning about North Korea’s plans to strike the West Coast

The bombshell claim, the truth of which is unknowable at this time, was made Friday.

As Newsweek reported, the article in question said that “a group of heinous terrorists […] infiltrated into our country on the orders of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the U.S.” and attempted to carry out “state-sponsored terrorism against our supreme headquarters.”





It further says that “biological and chemical substance were caught and exposed.” The U.S. was also labeled a “chameleon” who is the “main culprit behind terrorism.”

The KCNA article was published the same day that a Russian official warned of inside information on North Korean aspirations to attack the West Coast of the United States.

According to Reuters, Anton Morozov and two other Russian lawmakers visited from Oct. 2-6 and Morozov said that North Korea gave them “mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States.”

“They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile,” Morozov said. “As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future. And in general, their mood is rather belligerent.”

RELATED: The crazy way your salmon from Walmart and ALDI is paying for North Korea’s nuclear program

President Donald Trump has promised that he “will not fail” when it comes to dealing with North Korea.

(H/t NYDN)