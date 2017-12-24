Menu
A naked U.S. Post Office employee did the unthinkable to two bosses just before Christmas
North Korea criticized the new round of United Nations sanctions against it Sunday, calling them “an act of war,” CNN reported. The North Koreans also warned that the United States and other nations that supported the new, stricter measures will pay a heavy price.


The UN Security Council unanimously adopted sanctions last week against North Korea because of its intercontinental ballistic missile test in November, CNN reported.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said the resolution cuts exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined oil products by 89 percent, CNN reported. It also bans exports of industrial equipment, machinery, industrial metals and transportation vehicles to North Korea.

RELATED: North Korea displeased by U.S. blaming it for “WannaCry” cyberattack

In a statement on the website of the country’s official KCNA news agency, North Korea’s foreign ministry lashed out against the sanctions, saying the United States is intimidated by the nation’s nuclear power.

“The United States, completely terrified at our accomplishment … is getting more and more frenzied in the moves to impose the harshest-ever sanctions and pressure on our country,” the statement said.

The statement also warned that if the United States “wishes to live safely, it must abandon its hostile policy” toward North Korea.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
