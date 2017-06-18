North Korea’s latest condemnation of the U.S. is the craziest and most hilarious yet

Does North Korea have a sense of humor after all?

The latest public condemnation of the U.S. made by North Korea through it’s state-run news agency KCNA is laugh-out-loud hilarious.

We’ve highlighted bluster like this in the past, but this might just take the cake.

North Korea alleged on Sunday that U.S. customs “literally mugged” diplomats after they landed at JFK Kennedy Airport in New York.

A foreign ministry spokesperson speaking through KCNA called the U.S. a “felonious and lawless gangster state.”





The anonymous spokesperson said more than 20 U.S. officials “forcibly took away a diplomatic package from the delegation by an illegal and heinous act of provocation” and “made a violent assault like gangsters” on North Korean diplomats heading home from a UN conference on the rights of people with disabilities.

“As the diplomats vigorously resisted, they grabbed the diplomatic package using physical violence and made off,” spokesperson continued. “Diplomats of a sovereign state are being robbed of a diplomatic package in the middle of New York where the headquarters of the United Nations is located and that serves as the venue for international meetings including the United Nations General Assembly.”

The U.S. State Department has not commented on the incident.