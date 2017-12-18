After a friend of 22-year-old Virginia woman Bethany Stephens expressed doubt that she was mauled to death by her pit bulls, even as police said the grisly scene was conclusive, dog experts also shared conflicting opinions.





We learned Friday of the sad news that Stephens had apparently been mauled to death by her two pit bulls after taking them for a walk, but one friend of the deceased said there’s no way the dogs she raised from when they were puppies mauled her.

RELATED: Virginia woman mauled to death by her pit bulls

Barbara Norris, one of Stephens’ friends, told WRIC that she could not believe the 100-pound-plus pit bulls would have mauled anyone.

“I wasn’t able to see the body, so I can’t tell you what happened. I can’t tell you if it was a blunt force or if it was a mauling, but I know those dogs didn’t do it,” Norris said.

At least two dog experts, neither of whom knew Stephens or her dogs, came forward with opinions. One said that a lot of questions still need to be answered, while the other speculated that this may have been a case of “redirected aggression.”

A veterinarian from Richmond, Va., Amy Learn, told WTVR that “dogs don’t typically just out of the blue attack their owners.”

“Was there somebody else there? Were they being attacked by somebody, were they trying to defend themselves and their owner from somebody else, from a wild animal? Was it actually something else that attacked the owner? Were there stray dogs, coyotes [or] something else in the woods?” she wondered.