“Nothing we can do” — tragedy strikes nursing home after Irma breaks the air conditioning

Update, 12:01 p.m.: a sixth person has died.

—

Sad news broke early Wednesday at a nursing in Hollywood, Fla., where a fuse popped out by Hurricane Irma that was needed to operate the air conditioning could not be repaired, resulting in the deaths of five people, an ABC local affiliate reports.

RELATED: A baby died after a family left their home ahead of Hurricane Irma

According to Local 10, emergency responders arrived on scene at the Rehabilitation Center after 7:30 a.m. this morning. Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief confirmed that two died at the Rehabilitation Center and three more died at the hospital.





Other elderly residents were seen being evacuated in wheelchairs this morning.

The news outlet spoke with Airstron employee Dave Long. He said he’s been calling Florida Power & Light for days to get the air conditioning fixed and that there was nothing he could do.

“There’s nothing we can do,” he said. “We’ve been calling and calling […] It just doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and I can’t do anything until we get that fuse popped back in.”

The Rehabilitation Center is a large facility with 152 beds.

In other tragic news out of Florida this morning directly tied to Irma, three have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

RELATED: Heartbroken family tragically loses young son to “silent killer” they thought was the flu

According to the New York Post, a generator running inside an Orlando home after Irma caused a power outage which resulted in the three carbon monoxide-related deaths.

Four other relatives are reportedly in serious condition.

Neighbors said this was a family of five, including three minors.