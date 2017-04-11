Now we know what was in the driver’s system when he hit a church bus and killed 13 people

One of the most senseless tragedies in recent memory occurred late March, when 20-year-old Jack Young hit into a church bus and killed 13 members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels on their way back from a retreat.

All of the victims were over the age of 60, and most were in their 80s.

Video has since emerged showing Young swerving all over the road.

Jody Kuchler, while driving with his girlfriend, saw Young driving erratically and reported him to the police. He also filmed the final moments before the deadly crash and was one of the first to the scene.

After the crash, Kuchler said that Young said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I was texting.”

But according to the latest news, it appears more than texting while driving caused the crash.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Young consumed prescription pills and was in possession of marijuana. Young told police that he had consumed Clonazepam before the crash, as well as “the generic forms of the prescription drugs Ambien and Lexapro.”

A pharmacist quoted in the police affidavit signed by Trooper Scott Hewitt said that this drug combination may have impaired Young by causing drowsiness.

Since a field sobriety test could not be performed, the results came from a blood test as police determined there was probable cause that Young was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was released from the hospital last week.

But that’s not all.

Police also say two marijuana cigarettes were recovered from the console of Young’s truck and that there were five partially smoked joints in the vehicle.

Addie Schmeltekopf, 84, Donna Hawkins, 69, Sue Tysdal, 76, Howard Allen, 81, Cristie Moore, 68, Dorothy Vulliet, 84, Mildred Rosamond, 87, Murray Barrett, 67, Rhonda Allen, 61, Avis Banks, 83, Harold Barber, 87, Margaret Barber, 82, and Martha Walker, 84, were killed in the crash.

Charges will be determined when the investigation concludes in the coming weeks.