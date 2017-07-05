NPR tweeted quotes from the Declaration of Independence, but some Trump supporters weren’t pleased by the holiday display

A Fourth of July celebration by public radio stirred up an online controversy over the holiday.

NPR, on its program “Morning Edition,” has traditionally celebrated Independence Day by having its reporters, newscasters, commentators and hosts read the Declaration of Independence, one of the most important documents in the history of the United States.

But when NPR tweeted the entirety of the Declaration of Independence line by line, some supporters of President Donald Trump apparently took it as an affront. They did not seem to be aware that the tweets were taken from the Declaration, nor that reading from the document was NPR’s holiday tradition.





Presumably, many of the president’s supporters on Twitter believed that NPR was playing politics on America’s birthday and purposefully riling the right by calling for a revolution against Trump, who attracts huge amounts of attention, both negative and positive, on social media.

A bunch of Trump supporters became irate this morning when NPR started tweeting excerpts of the Declaration of Independence. Bless them. https://t.co/MpKZERfF5z — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) July 4, 2017

One such Twitter user shot back at NPR, saying this is why it will lose funding in Trump’s budget.

As RawStory points out, the Declaration of Independence was originally written by Thomas Jefferson and was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. It laid out the 13 colonies’ intention to separate from the Kingdom of Britain and form an independent union. It is not generally considered a partisan document.

However, tweets continued to pour in.

The responses to @NPR tweeting the Declaration of Independence are sort of hilarious and sad all at once 👀💯💙❤️💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/yCp6PpSuYg — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) July 5, 2017

American history doesn’t seem to be a well-known topic on Twitter.