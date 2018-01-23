A German nurse who is already serving a life sentence for previous murder convictions was charged Monday with killing a staggering 97 more patients in clinics in Oldenburg and Delmenhorst in the northwest of the country.





A German nurse serving a life sentence for two murders has been charged with 97 other killings https://t.co/fQZWOFOUk4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 22, 2018

In 2015, Niels Hoegel was convicted of two murders and two attempted murders in Delmenhorst. During the trial, he testified that he used medication to purposefully bring about cardiac arrest in 90 patients in Delmenhorst because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. He later told investigators that he also killed patients in Oldenburg.

Those statements led authorities to exhume bodies and conduct toxicological examinations on dozens of other patients who had died at the hospitals. While Hoegel was charged with 97 additional murders, police said the true number of murders may never be known as some possible victims were cremated.

Hoegel is charged with killing 35 patients in Oldenburg and 62 patients in Delmenhorst, where he worked from 1992 to 2002 and 2003 to 2005, respectively. He is potentially one of Germany’s deadliest serial killers.

Oldenburg Police Chief Johann Kuehme said in a press conference that workers at the Oldenburg clinic had an elevated number of resuscitations. Additionally, initial indications of possible wrongdoing by the Hoegel in Delmenhorst emerged as early as April 2003. Kuehme said that dozens of lives could have been saved “if the people responsible at the time, particularly at the Oldenburg clinic but also later in Delmenhorst, hadn’t hesitated to alert authorities — for example police, prosecutors.”

Despite the extra charges, there are no consecutive sentences in Germany. If convicted, it would at most affect Hoegel’s possibility of parole — in Germany, people serving life sentences are generally considered for parole after 15 years.