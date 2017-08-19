A group of NYPD officers out supporting Colin Kaepernick think “he’s being railroaded for speaking the obvious truth”

Police officers in New York City are throwing their badges behind polarizing figure, Colin Kaepernick.

The former football star came under heavy criticism for kneeling during the national anthem last year and remains unsigned by any team.

Supporters of former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, including Frank Serpico, rally in Brooklyn. Story: https://t.co/CMGUJKcirG pic.twitter.com/jobCfNbsic — AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) August 19, 2017

On Saturday, a group of NYPD officers showed up at an event in support of Kaepernick.

Sgt. Edwin Raymond explained to the New York Daily News, “What Colin Kaepernick did is try to bring awareness that this nation, unfortunately, has ignored for far too long […] And that’s the issue of racism in America and policing in America. We decided to gather here today because of the way he’s being railroaded for speaking the obvious truth.”





Officers wore black shirts with #WeStandWithKap scrawled across their chests. Supporters of the quarterback insist that he’s been blackballed for his behavior.

One declared, “The fact that Kaepernick is not in the NFL has nothing to do with stats on the football field.”

Famed NYPD whistleblower Frank Serpico & other former & current NYPD officers rally in support of Colin @Kaepernick7 https://t.co/I3yZlVnFeU pic.twitter.com/bXtI9bl4V0 — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 19, 2017

Even legendary NYPD officer Frank Serpico returned to his old stomping grounds to attend the rally and show his support for the former 49er. He explained, “I am here to support anyone who has the courage to stand up against injustice and oppression anywhere in this country and the world.”

In related news, filmmaker Spike Lee made headlines two weeks when he tweeted that would be a rally for Kaepernick in New York City called “United We Stand,” taking place on Aug. 23.