Obama reportedly said that Trump was “nothing but a bullsh**ter”

Former President Barack Obama reportedly had some choice words to say about then President-elect Donald Trump when he called him not long after winning the election.

According to a report by People Magazine, two of Obama’s friends said that the former president reportedly said that Trump was “nothing but a bullsh**ter” after he called him following his surprise win on November 8. During the alleged call, Trump expressed his “respect” and “admiration” for Obama, despite having railed against him during his entire campaign.

The two friends spoke with the publication for a spread on the Obamas’ life after the White House. When asked if Obama’s opinion of Trump had changed, one friend responded, “Well, it hasn’t gotten any better.”





While Obama gave a terse assessment of America’s 45th president in private, he has been much less forthcoming with his opinion in public. According to David Alexrod, Obama’s former political strategist, Obama respects his role as a former president and doesn’t feel he should be commenting on every decision.

“He’s very respectful of the appropriate role of a former president and that ex-presidents should not be looking over the shoulder of their successors and commenting on every decision,” Axelrod told the magazine.

The magazine featuring the story about the Obamas’ life after the White House will be on newsstands Friday.