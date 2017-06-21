Obama spokesman responded after former administration was blasted by Otto Warmbier’s parents and President Trump

After the Obama administration was called out by the parents of Otto Warmbier and President Donald Trump for not doing enough to bring him home, Obama spokesman and former top adviser, Ned Price, defended their efforts to secure the release of the former University of Virginia student.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years hard labor after he confessed to stealing a propaganda poster from a Pyongyang, North Korea, hotel.

When he returned to the United States from North Korea last week after being medically evacuated, he was in a coma with severe brain damage.





Warmbier died Monday surrounded by his family.

During a press conference, Warmbier’s father called out the Obama administration for not doing enough to get his son home.

When asked if the former administration could have done more to get his son released, he replied, “The question is, do I think the past administration could have done more? I think the results speak for themselves.”

President Trump also made a similar comment, saying that the results would have been “different” if the student had been brought home earlier.

According to Deadline.com, Obama spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, “During the course of the Obama Administration, we had no higher priority than securing the release of Americans detained overseas. Their tireless efforts resulted in the release of at least 10 Americans from North Korean custody during the course of the Obama administration.”

He added: “It is painful that Mr. Warmbier was not among them, but our efforts on his behalf never ceased, even in the waning days of the administration. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Warmbier’s family and all who had the blessing of knowing him.”