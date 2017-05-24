Obama’s former WH photographer trolls the Trumps’ hand-holding debacle with a simply captioned photo of the Obamas

Former White House photographer Pete Souza trolled the Trumps after the hand-holding incident that was seen around the world by posting a photo with a simple caption on his Instagram page.

RELATED: Former WH photographer has been subtly trolling Trump administration on Instagram, but his latest post just took it up a notch

On Monday, a video started circulating that reportedly showed first lady Melania Trump swatting away President Donald Trump’s hand when he tried to hold her hand as they were walking on the tarmac in Israel.

It appears First Lady Melania Trump slaps away Pres. Trump's hand as he reaches to hold it while on tarmac in Israel pic.twitter.com/rWsYlrEJeS — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 22, 2017





The internet, obviously, had a lot to say about the incident, but Souza’s subtle response topped all the rest.

The former White House photographer posted a photo on his Instagram page of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama sitting together and holding hands. He captioned the photo, “Holding hands.”

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

This isn’t the first time Souza has used his photographs of the Obamas to make a point or throw shade at the current administration.

In March, not long after President Trump had an awkward visit and press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Souza posted a photo of Obama and Merkel sharing a warm embrace.

First time meeting Angela Merkel in 2009 A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Earlier in March, Souza posted a photo showing Obama in a microwave holding a camera. The photo was, of course, referring to Kellyanne Conway’s comments on microwaves that “turn into cameras” when talking about Trump’s wiretapping allegations against Obama.

Someone has been photoshopping one of my photos. For the record, it wasn't me. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

He also contrasted Trump’s predominantly male administration photos with a photo of Obama’s administration. He captioned that photo, “Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point.”

Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you'd say I was trying to make a point. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:29am PST

RELATED: Following Sarah Palin’s photo with Hillary Clinton’s portrait, Obama’s WH photographer responds in a way only he can