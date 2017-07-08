“Oh my God, it is Obama”: Alaska mom ran into the ex-president by accident and now has memories that will last a lifetime

Jolene Jackinsky got the surprise of a lifetime when she spotted former President Barack Obama at an airport in Alaska, and instead of ignoring her, he spent time with her and her 6-month-old daughter, Giselle, and even took selfies with them.

Jackinsky was at the Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights. She saw a man sitting there that she thought looked like Obama, but as she got closer, she realized it really was the former president.

“As I got closer, I thought: Oh my God, it is Obama,” she said during an interview with the Associated Press.





Photo via Jolene Jackinsky

Obama walked up to Jackinsky and her daughter and asked, “Who is this pretty girl?”

RELATED: Former President Obama responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s heartfelt monologue about his newborn son

The Alaska mom said that the two talked about how fast children grow up while Obama carried Giselle. The former world leader also posed for a few photos with the mom and daughter and told her that he was on his way back from vacation.

Photo via Jolene Jackinsky

Giselle’s father approached a short time later, and Obama joked, “I’m taking your baby.”

“I think it’s unreal and pretty exciting that I get to have a picture with him and my baby,” Jackinsky said. “Not a lot of people get to meet him.”

RELATED: These pictures prove just how much President Obama loves kids

The Associated Press contributed to this article.