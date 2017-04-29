On day 100 of his presidency, President Trump lashes out at “fake media” for ignoring his achievements

President Donald Trump is, once again, airing his frustrations on Twitter and lashing out at the “fake media” for ignoring his achievements.

Saturday, April 29, marks the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency, and he commemorated the occasion by taking to Twitter to list his accomplishments and accuse the media of refusing to cover them.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism!”





According to the White House’s website, the president has, indeed, signed 28 legislations into law. However, much of the criticism aimed at the president has been focused on the list of things he said he’d do in the first 100 days during his campaign and hasn’t.

During his campaign, Trump made a litany of promises, and many of those campaign promises have not come to fruition, including Congress’ failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.