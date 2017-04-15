One director had an interesting theory on how to defeat ISIS, and the backlash was immediate

Director Josh Fox has spent his professional career fighting for the causes he believes in. His 2010 film, “Gasland,” focuses on the communities who have been most affected by the United States’ reliance on fossil fuels.

Recently, Fox has spoken out again the United States military attacks in Syria and Afghanistan. He claimed that he has “studied the MOAB for years” and that “it’s a disgusting device, designed to inflict maximum casualties. It’s a carpet bomb. Should be illegal.”





Atrocity. Murder. Abomination. When will we learn that only #love stops hate, and bombings only create more #ISIS? #moab #stoptrump — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) April 13, 2017

Love your enemy. Don't create more of them. Teachers, diplomacy, culture and aid helps peace. Bombs don't. #MOAB #murder #NoMoreWars — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) April 13, 2017

Almost immediately, Fox’s tweets encouraging “love” were ridiculed on networks where the pundits had a tough time believing his theories would see results.

Trish Regan, host of “The Intelligence Report” on Fox, observed, “It must be nice to live in that kind of world, where you’re just so divorced from the reality of what’s actually happening out there.”

Fox said that he would like to go on the network to voice his opinions but has not heard back from them.

All day @FoxNews is attacking me for being anti-war. I've asked for a debate. So far, crickets. Perhaps they are afraid of love? And peace? pic.twitter.com/HvdFksnA6N — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) April 14, 2017