To say the Brady family in Pinnacle, N.C., has a bunch of lights up for Christmas would be the understatement of the year.





For the last 28 years, married couple Ricky and Nancy Brady have been doing spending two months a year leading up to Christmas setting up a light display that covers 30 acres of land, WFMY reported.

In other words, they’ve been putting Clark Griswold (played by Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”) to shame for decades.

Here is a reminder of the fictional light show we are referring to from one of our favorite holiday flicks.

The Brady family annually puts up a whopping 500,000 lights. For them, the expressions they see on the faces of elderly people and children alike make it all the time and effort worthwhile.

They even let locals take a drive or a stroll around the property as they please every day.

You can watch the Brady family tell their story below.

As expected, many people are stepping up their decorating game as we get out of Thanksgiving mode and into the Christmas spirit. San Jose, Calif., actually set a Guinness World Record last week by having 600 lit Christmas trees in one location.

Even better, Christmas lights have been a source of unity and good will.

West Metro Fire Rescue in Colorado finished putting up Christmas lights for a man who fell off a ladder and broke his leg.

And that right there, folks, is what it’s all about.