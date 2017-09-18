One NFL team’s disastrous start reportedly has some players calling for Colin Kaepernick

A horrendous start to the season by the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Andy Dalton, who has produced zero touchdowns through two games, apparently has the team’s players thinking Colin Kaepernick might be a better option.

According to Pro Football Talk, Dalton’s job is safe, however, there seems to be a growing feeling among impatient players that Dalton could be under the gun if the offense doesn’t start to improve under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

As Cincinnati’s roster now stands, former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron would take over if Dalton is benched. As for the Kaepernick option, PFT reports that there are no indications at the moment that the team’s front office is interested in giving him a call.





RELATED: Rapper Jay-Z dedicated a song called “The Story of O.J. to Colin Kaepernick last night

Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012, still doesn’t have a job, even as a backup, in the NFL. Many believe the league’s owners have blackballed him because of his protests against racial injustice and police brutality during the playing of the national anthem.

But who knows what might happen if the Bengals can’t right the ship? Following last Thursday’s embarrassing home loss to the Houston Texans, there was reportedly a “near mutiny” that resulted in head coach Marvin Lewis firing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick tweets defense of ESPN anchor who called President Trump a white supremacist

There also at least an interesting side note when it comes to the Bengals and Kaepernick, CBS Sports noted. About a year after the 2011 NFL Draft, Bengals owner Mike Brown said that he actually would’ve preferred to draft Kaepernick over Dalton, but that Bengals offensive coordinator at the time, Jay Gruden, preferred Dalton.

There’s a lot of water under that bridge now, but it is worth watching if Dalton and the Bengals continue to sputter.