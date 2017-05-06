One of Donald Trump’s tweets from 2014 resurfaced at the most inopportune time

As one Twitter user put it, “There really is a Trump tweet for every occasion.”
On Thursday, following the passage of the Republicans’ Obamacare replacement bill, The American Health Care Act, one saavy Twitter user, Kyle Griffin, recycled one of Donald Trump’s own tweets from 2014.
The tweet was sent out as criticism of the Affordable Care Act, but it seemed even more appropriate for 2017 and “Trumpcare,” as it has been deemed by some, because Republicans readily admit that as many as 24 million Americans will lose their health insurance under the new bill.
Trump’s tweet reads: “It’s Thursday. How many people have lost their healthcare today?”
The resurfaced tweet comes at an inopportune time for President Trump and the Republicans, who are facing backlash over the passage of the new bill.
Twitter users soon started responding to the newly resurfaced tweet with snarky and angry remarks.
One Twitter user even wondered how he could have “psychic” tweets.