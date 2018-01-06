CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Astronaut John Young has passed away at age 87, according to NASA.

According to NASA, Young died Friday night following complications from pneumonia.





“Today, NASA and the world have lost a pioneer. Astronaut John Young’s storied career spanned three generations of spaceflight; we will stand on his shoulders as we look toward the next human frontier,” said NASA administrator Robert Lightfoot in a statement.

We're saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young, who was 87. Young flew twice to the Moon, walked on its surface & flew the first Space Shuttle mission. He went to space six times in the Gemini, Apollo & Space Shuttle programs. pic.twitter.com/l4nSwUCMIq — NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2018

“John was one of that group of early space pioneers whose bravery and commitment sparked our nation’s first great achievements in space,” he said. “But, not content with that, his hands-on contributions continued long after the last of his six spaceflights — a world record at the time of his retirement from the cockpit.”

Young, a graduate of the old Orlando High School, was the only astronaut to have flown during the Apollo and Gemini missions as well as the Space Shuttle Program.

He was the pilot of the first Gemini mission and commander of the first Space Shuttle flight.

We remember our most experienced astronaut, John Young. “Today, NASA and the world have lost a pioneer." Full statement from our Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot on the passing of Young: https://t.co/WI6BDpbQ7e pic.twitter.com/WeRxkBGAZB — NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2018

He commanded the Apollo 16 mission and walked on the moon during that mission.

He retired from NASA in 2004.

John Young Parkway is named after the legendary astronaut.

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of astronaut John Young, who died last night at the age of 87. cc: @NASA pic.twitter.com/5rJm3s9tJr — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 6, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush released a statement about Young.

Here is the biography of the man provided by NASA: