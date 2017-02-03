One of the president’s good friends isn’t sure the Oval Office is best for his mental health—or that he even wants it

SiriusXM radio host and old pal of President Trump is worried about what the presidency will do to Trump’s mental health. On his Wednesday show, Stern wasn’t sure that Trump could handle the level of scrutiny he’ll receive as president, saying he didn’t think running for office would be a “healthy experience” for him.

“I personally wish that he had never run,” Stern said. “I told him that because I actually think this is something that is going to be detrimental to his mental health…He really does want to be loved, he does want people to really love him, that drives him a lot. I think he has a very sensitive ego.”





He went on to say that the negative press coverage is probably affecting Trump more than it seems, explaining that “He’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It’s not good for him. It’s not good. There’s a reason every president who leaves the office has grey hair.”

Lastly, Stern even guessed that President Trump doesn’t even want the Oval Office and that his goal in running was to boost ratings for “The Apprentice.”

“He just wanted a couple more bucks out of NBC, and that is why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigations…He’s pissed he won,” he said. “He still wants Hillary Clinton to win. He’s so fucking pissed, he’s hoping that he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary.”