Our worst fears about the seven missing U.S. sailors have been confirmed

The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday, causing three injuries and the disappearance of seven crew members.

Those seven have been found dead.

Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision.

#FITZ UPDATE: Divers were able to access the space and found a number of bodies. — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) June 18, 2017

The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.

#FITZ UPDATE: Click this link to read the most up-to-date information about USS Fitzgerald and its crew. https://t.co/3Nu4oZ8q5s — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) June 18, 2017

Here’s the latest information from U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs:



A number of Sailors that were missing from the collision between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship have been found. As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments. They are currently being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified. The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time. The names of the Sailors will be released after all notifications are made.

In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal.

The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.

Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said.

The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors.

The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.