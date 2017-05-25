Out of my way! Trump appears to shove a prime minister as he makes his way to the front of the group

Did President Donald Trump just shove the prime minister of Montenegro, Duško Marković?

A newly released video clip appears to show President Trump shoving the prime minister out of the way as he makes his way to the front of a group of NATO leaders during a trip to NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday.

At the beginning of the clip, Trump can be seen in the middle of the group until he suddenly moves Marković out of the way and positions himself at the front.

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Here’s the clip again in slow motion:





Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

RELATED: Obama’s former WH photographer trolls the Trumps’ hand-holding debacle with a simply captioned photo of the Obamas

While no one can be 100 percent sure what exactly happened – Prime Minister Marković himself might not even know – Twitter users had a lot to say about Trump’s barge to the front:

#trumpshove

Trump tales a leisurely stroll with another G7 leader. pic.twitter.com/qTJwq3YSZB — NTV (@NovocaineTV) May 25, 2017

Dear Montenegro: We Americans do not all act like entitled playground bullies. With apologies for our classless president. #Trumpshove #NATO — Michelle Richmond (@michellerichmon) May 25, 2017

America’s 45th president was at NATO’s headquarters to deliver a speech at a ceremony to dedicate a memorial to NATO’s resolve after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. During his speech, Trump criticized NATO members that weren’t paying their fair share in defense funding, saying that it wasn’t “fair” to the U.S. taxpayers.

RELATED: French president Macron just beat President Trump at his own game in a handshake showdown for the ages