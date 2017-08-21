Outrage over five seconds of the “Dixie” horn was enough for a U.S. gymnast to change her routine

At a time when people are marching in the streets over either the removal or existence of Confederate statues, a U.S. gymnast is now changing her tune.
Gymnast Ragan Smith, 17, is making adjustments due to apparent backlash over seconds of the “Dixie” horn playing at the beginning of her routine.
According to the Daily Mail, the “Dixie” horn notes could be heard when Smith rehearsed on Wednesday, but by Friday it was removed.
You may know it either from the “Dukes of Hazzard” as the General Lee’s horn or through its origins as the first notes of “Dixie’s Land.”
Watch the beginning of the video above showing Smith’s Wednesday rehearsal and compare it to her Friday appearance at the 2017 P&G Championships.
A lot of people called for and then noticed the change.