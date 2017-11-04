Parents are furious after a school decided to install cameras in its bathrooms

The decision by a Colorado high school to install cameras in its bathroom is being criticized by parents who say that the move violates students’ privacy rights, KDVR reported.

Windsor Charter Academy executive director Rebecca Teeples said the installation of cameras improves safety for students while helping keep the school building secure, KDVR reported.

“We had surveillance cameras in our plans from the very start. It was part of the design of the new wing,” Teeples said. “We want to make sure our students are safe and secure.”





Trevor Garrett, a parent of three students at Windsor Charter Academy, said the decision violates students’ right to privacy.

“The first word that comes to mind is disgusting,” Garrett told KDVR. “I never thought it would be on anyone’s mind to put cameras in bathrooms anywhere.”

Garrett said he also worries about students who might change in the restrooms for after-school activities or other circumstances where students might be exposed outside of the stalls.

“My gut reaction is, I’m a father, I want to protect my children and I’m going to protect any kids in here,” Garrett told KDVR. “I think when we sacrifice privacy for the sake of safety, it’s a very slippery slope.

“At what point does it cross that threshold and violate rights? I think [in this situation] this violates rights.”

Teeples said the cameras will be confined to the school’s high school bathrooms because the stalls go from the floor to the ceiling, KDVR reported.