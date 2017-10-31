Parents make a disturbing find in their child’s Halloween bag and are now warning others

Tribal police in Wisconsin are issuing new warnings to parents to examine their children’s Halloween candy after finding a small bag of crystal methamphetamine in a child’s bag.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department in Keshena, Wisconsin posted photos of the tricks that ended up in a child’s bag of treats early on Monday, October 30.

The child, who will remain unnamed, was trick-or-treating in the “Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation,” according to a Facebook post from the department. The child was trick-or-treating during the village’s designated hours.





“A small yellow Ziploc type baggy containing crystalline powder was located. The crystalline powder tested positive for methamphetamine a.k.a (Meth),” the department wrote. “The Menominee Tribal Police Department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly.”

At this time, detectives believe it is an isolated incident, according to Fox11. Tribal Police detective Josh Lawe says the department has received no other such reports, indicating that this was likely an accident. But it’s part of a greater problem for the area, according to police chief Mark Waukau. Meth, he says, is “coming up more, we are making arrests, on the streets, and traffic stops.”