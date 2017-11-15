Menu
If you’re getting ready to retire, you’re going to want to find that lost shaker of salt.

Jimmy Buffett’s company has started construction on Latitude Margaritaville, a retirement community branded with the Margaritaville name and lifestyle, Fox News reported.


The community, which is being billed as an “active adult community” for residents 55 and older, is open for preview tours, and a grand opening event kicked off home sales Monday, Nov. 13, in Daytona, Florida.

“It’s going to be a very fun place,” Bill Bullock, senior vice president of Minto Communities, told Thrillist. “We expect our first residents to be living in the community by late summer of 2018.”

It will boast walkable neighborhoods, fitness center, spa, live entertainment, private beach club and indoor and outdoor dining, according to a press release from Margaritaville Holdings and its partner Minto Communities.

There will be 6,900 homes reportedly costing $1 billion total to build, with a price tag starting in the low $200,000s up to $350,000 for two- and three-bedroom homes, and 200,000 square feet of retail space.

Note: This article first published March 6, 2017, with an update Nov. 15, 2017.

