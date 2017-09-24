Peanut the hedgehog becomes internet famous after waiting for some love from his owner

An adorable hedgehog became famous after his owner posted an image of him waiting to spend some time together.

Twitter user @lebaneseplease was trying to study when she snapped a picture of her hedgehog, Peanut, patiently waiting for her to finish.

how am I supposed to study when my hedgehog just sits there waiting for me to give him attention pic.twitter.com/dEtD4cDOmu — mal (@lebaneseplease) September 21, 2017

“This is quite possibly the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” someone said on Twitter, while another urged Peanut’s owner to “LEAVE EVERYTHING AND GIVE HIM ATTENTION RIGHT NOW.”

And as it turns out, many hedgehog owners have experienced some of the cutest looks from their pets.





Anyone who wants to see more of Peanut can check him out on Instagram.