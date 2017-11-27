An Indiana nurse is in burning hot water for shocking tweets saying that the sons of white women should be “sacrificed to the wolves.”





According to Fox 59, the woman — identified as Taiyesha Baker — posted a since-deleted tweeted saying, “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves B***h.”

After her controversial Nov. 22 tweet went viral, Indiana University Health launched an internal investigation into her posts.

A spokesman for IU Health, Jason Fechner, confirmed Baker’s employment and added that action would be taken against her, reported USA Today.

“IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee. Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care,” the statement from IU Health read.

According to deleted social media posts, Baker alleged that she was a pediatric nurse, and public records show that she was issued a nursing license on Oct. 30, reports Fox 59.

Baker’s tweets enraged Twitter users, with multiple people calling her out for being racist.

One user @mark_mcich wrote, “You have no business being a nurse. Lots of hatred in you. I suspect you are going to be getting a letter from your state board soon.”

“She wouldn’t be allowed in my room to give me a drink of water. A complete embarrassment to my profession,” shared another user, who said she was a nurse.

According to PJ Media, this wasn’t the first time Baker — as “Night Nurse” @tai_fieri — posted anti-white statements. Eagle eyed users compiled her past shocking comments before the account was deleted. In the past, if the images are genuine, Baker has tweeted, “White people [are] the worst thing created. The stats don’t lie.”