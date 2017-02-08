Pennsylvania state senator unloads on President Trump with “s**t-gibbon” insult on social media

A Pennsylvania state senator has made waves by calling President Donald Trump a “shit-gibbon” in a response to a story about “destroy[ing]” a Texas state’s senator’s career.

President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press, told a Texas sheriff they could “destroy” the career of a state lawmaker trying to reform asset forfeiture laws.

Trump’s comment Tuesday drew laughs during a meeting with sheriffs in the White House. The remark followed Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson’s criticism of an unnamed state senator who believes police shouldn’t receive forfeiture money unless a case ends in conviction.





Trump responded: “Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”

The sheriff wouldn’t say, and it was unclear to whom Eavenson was referring.

Pennsylvania State Sen. Darlin Leach (D-Montgomery) responded with this:

Hey @realDonaldTrump I oppose civil asset forfeiture too! Why don't you try to destroy my career you fascist, loofa-faced, shit-gibbon! — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) February 7, 2017

Leach’s spokesman Steve Hoenstin said the following in a statement:

President Trump blithely talked about destroying the career of a man who disagreed with Trump on a policy issue. Then Trump laughed about it, which is just what you’d expect from someone who gets his kicks firing people on national television. Trump just continues to undermine democratic norms, America’s system of checks and balances, and the general principle of human decency. Senator Leach is mad as hell about it, as you can see from his tweet.

Trump has yet to respond to Leach’s challenge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.