People are actively looking for new roommates but only if they aren’t Trump supporters

A New York Times article exploring some of the reasons people looking for roommates would deny a candidate found that being a Trump supporter is often a deal breaker.

The Times piece is headlined “Roommates Wanted. Trump Supporters Need Not Apply.”

"Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house," an ad reads. "Neither are Trump supporters." https://t.co/yJOpfBw8Tz — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 10, 2017

A few people in the market for roommates on sites like Craigslist are making it very clear to those who voted for Trump to look elsewhere.





Here’s what they said:

Sahar Kian

“Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house. Neither are Trump supporters.”

Jessica

“I can’t live with someone who supports a ‘leader’ with those types of ideals. I feel like I’m going to a protest every single day.”

A couple, in an advertisement

“If you’re racist, sexist, homophobic or a Trump supporter please don’t respond. We won’t get along.”

Two women in their 20s

“We’re open to any age/gender identity/non-identity, so long as you didn’t vote for Trump.”

A woman in the same neighborhood

“Trump supporters this is not the house for you (no, seriously).”

Kevin Kemp

“Please no Imperial Sympathizers, Borg, Vogons, Lannisters (some exceptions), Sith or Trump supporters.”

Cole Lyle, a Trump supporter

“D.C. is a small town. Republican D.C. is a smaller town, and conservative Republican D.C. is tiny.”

“If somebody’s going to put that in an ad, they’re not the type of person I’d want to associate with. If someone said, ‘I will not live with a liberal,’ I would probably be equally as likely not to engage with that person.”

The piece has been met with criticism.

The only conservative quoted in the piece says he'd live with anyone. https://t.co/0JnUCq4whT — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 10, 2017

From the Annals of Liberal Tolerance . . . https://t.co/rO4GPEICIo — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) February 10, 2017

We're basically just living through South Park's "museum of tolerance" episode https://t.co/trlckl6XtN — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 10, 2017

NO MEAT, NO PETS, NO BOOZE, NO TRUMP: @nytimes locates world's most miserable human! https://t.co/gpM25ENL9v — The Truth Monkey (@TheTruthMonkey) February 10, 2017

