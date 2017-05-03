People are crying #FireColbert after his over-the-top rant targeting President Trump

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has never really tried to hide his political leanings. As host of “The Colbert Report” he played a mockingly over-the-top Conservative who blasted every politician willing to run for public office. Since taking the “Late Show” reins from David Letterman, he’s come out pretty far to the left. Colbert has used his powerful platform to attack the Republicans relentlessly.

On Monday night, the host delivered a particularly searing opening monologue. Much of his segment centered around President Donald Trump’s interview with CBS’ John Dickerson. In a bizarre moment, Trump cut the segment short after Dickerson asked Trump if he still believed the widely discredited claim that he was wiretapped by former President Barrack Obama. Moments before that, Trump accused Dickerson of being fake news, referring to Dickerson’s show “Face the Nation” as “Deface the Nation.”





Colbert unloaded on Trump for that move, saying, “John Dickerson has way too much dignity to trade insults with the President of the United States to his — but I, sir, am no John Dickerson. When you insult one member of the CBS family, you insult us all.”

The host blasted away, “Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head.” But the real line that riled up the internet came when Colbert declared, “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c**k holster.”

While neither Colbert nor CBS has commented on the “c**k holster” remark, many on the internet are calling it homophobic. RedState.com ran an article entitled “Enraged Stephen Colbert Uses Homophobic Slur To Attack Trump Because Tolerance,” while The San Diego Union Tribune asked, “did Stephen Colbert’s Trump slur go too far or way too far?”

Outrage sparked on social media as well where #FireColbert gathered steam and rocketed to the top of the “trending list.”

Liberals don't want CBS to #FireColbert but they want Twitter to ban me for cracking jokes about gay people. Google: Hypocrisy. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 3, 2017

Best way to #FireColbert is to contact your local CBS affiliate & threaten to watch NOTHING on their station. — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) May 3, 2017

This is not the first time that Colbert has found himself in hot water. Variety reported that in 2014, The Colbert Report sent out a tweet reading “I am willing to show Asian community I care by introducing the Ching-Chong Ding-Dong Foundation for Sensitivity to Orientals or Whatever.” The message was mean to blast the Washington Redskins owner who started a charity for Native Americans. That remark sparked a backlash and the #CancelColbert hashtag was trending. However, in a mastery of satire, Colbert spun the controversy into future shows and even promoted his faux foundation, leaving his accusers grasping at straws.