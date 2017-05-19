People are speculating that the Russia probe is honing in on one of these White House officials

After news broke that the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia has named a senior White House official as a person of interest, reporters are narrowing it down to two possible people: Steve Miller and Jared Kushner. A New York Magazine reporter claims to have confirmed with four different people who said the person of interest is President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that law enforcement has identified “a current White House official as a special person of interest,” whom they referred to as a “senior White House adviser” who is “close to the president.” Jared Kushner and Steve Miller both fit that description.





Person described as "close to the President" and a "senior advisor" to the President. Only two people fit: Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller https://t.co/bgzPjSmprd — Yashar (@yashar) May 19, 2017

“It’s Jared Kushner,” Yashar Ali of New York Magazine wrote on Twitter. “Have confirmed this with four people. I’m not speculating.”

Kushner, who traveled with the president on his first foreign trip Friday, is one of a few Trump administration officials who have admitted to having contact with Russian officials.

