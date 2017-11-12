People hoped that no NFL players would protest on Veteran’s Day weekend — then this happened

Although it was noticed during the early NFL games on Sunday that no players had as of then decided to take a knee during the national anthem this Veteran’s Day weekend, it didn’t take long for the good will to fade.
Before the 4 o’clock game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, players from both teams demonstrated. One of the Giants, Olivier Vernon, can be seen kneeling behind a gigantic American flag.
49ers players Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin joined.
The 49ers, as everyone knows, are Colin Kaepernick’s former team.
The NFL Players Association had asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence before games to honor veterans. Many players and teams did show support of the military.
Even players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night’s game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Trump criticized players for protesting.
Bennett in particular wanted to show that his participation in the protest was not about the military.
Regardless of how the players planned to act this week, many people were open about the fact that they would be boycotting the NFL this weekend, including Sarah Palin.
