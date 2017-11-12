People hoped that no NFL players would protest on Veteran’s Day weekend — then this happened

Although it was noticed during the early NFL games on Sunday that no players had as of then decided to take a knee during the national anthem this Veteran’s Day weekend, it didn’t take long for the good will to fade.

No NFL players protest during anthem ahead of early games on Veterans Day weekend https://t.co/w1WVEAOK5m pic.twitter.com/Adhkop3mJv — The Hill (@thehill) November 12, 2017

Before the 4 o’clock game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, players from both teams demonstrated. One of the Giants, Olivier Vernon, can be seen kneeling behind a gigantic American flag.

49ers players Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin joined.





The 49ers, as everyone knows, are Colin Kaepernick’s former team.

#49ers Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin knelt during the anthem. All #Giants locked arms except Olivier Vernon who knelt. #NYGvsSF #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/ilpVaAYoJM — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 12, 2017

The NFL Players Association had asked all players to observe a two-minute moment of silence before games to honor veterans. Many players and teams did show support of the military.

It's bigger than us. Today, each of our players will be wearing the initials of a Fallen Hero on a special helmet decal.#SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/VeqgVqqDeu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 12, 2017

.@J_No24 giving the cleats off his feet to the Commandant of the Marine Corps General Robert B. Neller. #SaluteToService @RedskinsSalute pic.twitter.com/IUGfZlsbFL — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 12, 2017

To all of the brave men and women that have served and are currently serving our country, we THANK YOU! Happy Veterans Day! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/kVfLWbQWDW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 11, 2017

“I will say this right now … you saved my life.”@VetsandPlayers is a team that changes — and saves — lives.#SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/tB5fZmRjij — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2017

Even players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night’s game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Trump criticized players for protesting.

Bennett in particular wanted to show that his participation in the protest was not about the military.

Michael Bennett told NBC he stood for the Anthem tonight in advance of Veterans Day to make it clear he supports the military, Mike Tirico just said on the broadcast. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2017

Regardless of how the players planned to act this week, many people were open about the fact that they would be boycotting the NFL this weekend, including Sarah Palin.

I’ll be boycotting the NFL today in honor of Veterans Day Weekend. Sorry Brady. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 12, 2017

“We love football, but we love our flag more.” As of this morning, over 222,000 people were members on the page… https://t.co/MWf8uJpKsg — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 12, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.