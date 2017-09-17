A woman’s complaint about Hobby Lobby’s “insensitive” decor has people asking, “Really?!”

A Facebook complaint left on Hobby Lobby’s page by an apparent customer is making waves on social media, as that complaint alleged that selling “raw cotton decor” was racially insensitive.

Daniell Rider of Killeen, Texas, posted a photo on Facebook three days ago that has been shared more than 9,000 times and reacted to more than 47,000 times.

“This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton,” Rider wrote on Facebook. “A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves.”





“A little sensitivity goes a long way,” she continued. “PLEASE REMOVE THIS ‘decor.'”

The overwhelming majority of reactions to the post were laughing emojis, and many commenters called the complaint “ridiculous,” while others asked “Really?!”