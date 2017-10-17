People weren’t too fond of Jane Fonda’s answer to “Are you proud of America today?”

Jane Fonda, who will turn 80 years old in December, raised eyebrows during a recent interview with Stephen Sackur on the BBC’s “HARDTalk,” when she was asked if she was “proud of America today” and responded with a quick “no!”

RELATED: Jane Fonda says sex scenes with Robert Redford are her favorite

Fonda commented on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Vietnam, the NFL kneeling during the anthem narrative and other political issues, and she was also asked, “Are you proud of America today?”

Fonda said “no!” and specified what she is proud of.





“I’m proud of the resistance. I’m proud of the people who are turning out in unprecedented numbers and continue over and over and over again to protest what Trump is doing. I’m very proud of them, that core,” she said.

Fonda also discussed the controversial trip she took to Vietnam in 1972 that earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

She said that she did not regret going to Vietnam, but did regret going to a “ceremony at an anti-aircraft gun,” which resulted in photos that she says made it look like she was “siding with the enemy.”

The photos are still remembered to this day.

Hanoi Jane has no credibility. pic.twitter.com/1UqAG3AgBW — Alec D. Shope (@NotVeryBadRight) October 17, 2017

Let's not forget Hanoi Jane Fonda's most famous picture. The one looking through N. Vietnamese enemy gun sights at US pilots flying missions pic.twitter.com/EvTMd9rrlM — Angry Alpha (@RussPerrySC) September 28, 2017

“I don’t regret going to Vietnam. The United States was bombing the dikes in North Vietnam — earthen dikes in the Red River Delta. If the dikes had given way, according to Henry Kissinger, somewhere around 2 million people could have died of famine and drowning,” she said.

RELATED: Jane Fonda pushes back on the “weird thing” Megyn Kelly discussed in that painful interview

“And I thought, ‘I’m a celebrity. Maybe if I go, and I bring back evidence.’ And it did stop two months after I got back, so I’m proud that I went. It changed my life all for the good,” she added. “The thing that I regret is that on my last day there, I made the mistake of going to a ceremony at an anti-aircraft gun.”