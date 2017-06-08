Peruvian man’s suicide may have been motivated by this controversial Netflix show

A 23-year-old industrial engineer in Peru died Thursday from injuries he sustained after jumping from the fourth floor of his apartment building, the Peruvian news outlet Diario Clarín reported.

Franco Alonso Lazo Medrano survived the fall, but he was later pronounced dead at San Juan de Dios hospital.

During an investigation into the suicide, police found a goodbye note in Medrano’s apartment, as well as a second note that contained instructions to deliver tapes he’d recorded on his computer.

The tapes are similar to those recorded by Hannah Baker in Netflix’s controversial show “13 Reasons Why.” In the show, Baker leaves tapes for those she blames for her suicide.





After criticism from suicide prevention groups, Netflix added more warnings to accompany the advisories the show already contained, which included a TV-MA rating and episodes containing graphic content being described as such. The additional advisories were a viewer warning card before the first episode and strengthened messaging and resource language in the cards displayed before episodes containing graphic content.

The strengthened resource language contains the display of the URL 13ReasonsWhy.info, a global resource center with information about organizations that provide support about the issues the show confronts.