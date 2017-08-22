Police are on the hunt for a man who waved his pistol at a woman and her puppy in a park

By Patranya Bhoolsuwan, KIRO7 News

Police are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a woman and her puppy in the middle of a local park in downtown Puyallup, Wash.

On the Puyallup police Facebook page, it said on Thursday around 12:40 p.m., a man walked up to the woman, who was there with her puppy.

After he asked if she knew how to stop her dog from barking, he allegedly pulled out a black or silver handgun and aimed it at her dog.





According to the police, the man pointed his weapon at the dog and threatened to shoot it. He said that his dog was worth $3,000 and that he wasn’t about to let her dog hurt it.

We talked to dog owners at Decoursey Park who said they were shocked by what happened.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Julie Craft. “Somebody with a gun upset because of a puppy is just mind boggling.”

Craft’s friend, Nancy Beck, said this part of Puyallup is generally safe, and she’s surprised to hear this news.

“I don’t know what could be going in on someone’s head,” said Beck. “If you are upset, just leave.”

Authorities said the suspect took off after the incident and did not fire a shot.

He’s described as a man in his 60s wearing a blue flannel shirt.

The woman and her dog were not hurt.