Police are on the hunt for a “serial flasher” seen exposing himself to young girls

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has exposed his genitals to girls in a California beach town.

The suspect, who is described as Hispanic, between 20-40 years old and 5’9″ has committed at least five crimes, according to a Long Beach Police Department press release. The incidents have occurred between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in Long Beach, California. He is often seen riding a dark bicycle; and, police say, he asks women for directions then exposes himself.

A police sketch artist has drawn a composite of the suspect and police note that his hair is shorter on the sides than on the top. He may be wearing glasses. According to The Grunion, the first reported incident took place on August 6 and the most recent occurred on Tuesday.

According to the California Penal Code, indecent exposure is a misdemeanor. However, since at least five crimes have been reported against the suspect, there’s a possibility that, if he’s caught, the prosecutor may push for a harsher sentence than the standard 6 months in county prison.